“Doctor Told Sound Sultan He’d Die 6Months Before His Demise” – Brother, Baba Dee Reveals

Seasoned Nigerian musician and rapper Baba Dee, whose true name is Dare Fasasi, discussed his brother Sound Sultan’s demise and the disease that ultimately took his life on Teju Babyface’s podcast.

The former music executive revealed that six months before Sound Sultan’s death, he had a premonition that his time was running up, despite undergoing therapy from one of the world’s finest Hodgkin lymphoma facilities.

In an emotional disclosure, he recounted how his brother informed him about the doctor’s grim prognosis.

While speaking, he said,

“This is the first time I am actually talking about this. He died in one of the best hospitals. He told me way back and was like ‘Dee, the doctor said I don’t have time’. That was the first time I was hearing that kind of thing. He was okay, we were recording and he just flipped it on me like that. I couldn’t do anything again.”

