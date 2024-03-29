“Don’t Allow What Happened To Mohbad, Happen To Us” – Mohbad’s Wife Begs Nigerians, Addresses Father-In-Law (Video)

Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, the late musician Mohbad’s wife, has addressed Nigerians in a plea for assistance.

In a series of Instagram story posts and a live session, the mother of one questioned whether Nigerians would allow what happened to Mohbad to happen to her and her son.

She indicated that she and her son are at the mercy of Nigerians, claiming that her life is being threatened on a daily basis and that she has been deprived of her freedom.

Calling for assistance, she added that she is determined to pursue justice for her husband and would not remain silent until the truth is exposed and accountability is served.

In order to protect them and carry out a comprehensive investigation into her husband’s death, she pleaded with the Nigerian Police Force to act quickly and forcefully.

Furthermore, she pleaded with Nigerians’ kind hearts to stand in solidarity with her and son since the weight of the threats are crushing her.

As she recalled their wonderful moments together, she spoke about her father-in-law and said that Mohbad’s father was the one who pressured her to become pregnant for his son.

She wondered why her father-in-law was now attempting to discredit her son and if his grandchild would be happy to hear of his actions.

“I know they will not let me talk! They said I am not talking. Now that I am, they are flagging me.

Nigerians I and Liam are at your mercy! Are you going to allow what happened to Ileriouluwa to happen to us? They are threatening us daily! They have taken our freedom from us! Nigerians help us.

Myself, my husband and my father-in-law for 7 days, he would always wake us up by 6 am every morning to ask if I had any dreams and pray for me, this man was literally my best friend. Baba gave me and my husband fruit and water to make a prayer from the first of July till the seventh, I got to know I was pregnant 5th of August the same year, and my father-in-law was so ecstatic over the news of my pregnancy. Why is he trying to defame the treasure his son left behind? Do you think Liam would ever call you his grandfather after justice has been served and DNA has been done? Go and get the court order cos it’s time I put my enemies to shame!!

I am determined to seek justice for the suspicious circumstances surrounding my husband’s demise and I refuse to remain silent until the truth is revealed and accountability is served. However, my very life, as well as that of my son, is under severe threat, and our freedom has been stripped away.

I implore the Nigerian Police Force to intervene swiftly and decisively to ensure our safety and to conduct a thorough investigation into my husband’s death. Additionally, I humbly appeal to the compassionate hearts of my fellow Nigerians to rally around us in solidarity and support. The weight of these threats is suffocating, and I am in desperate need of assistance.

Please, let us stand together to upholdjustice, protect the innocent, and preserve the sanctity of life.

With profound urgency”.

