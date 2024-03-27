“Don’t Marry A Man Who Can’t Confront His Parents” – Solomon Buchi To Women

Popular life coach Solomon Buchi has advised women not to marry men who are scared to correct their parents when it comes to serious matters.

According to the relationship specialist on the X platform, men are inherently protective due to their bigger, more muscular bodies as well as their capacity for toughness, stubbornness, and boldness, even when it comes to their own family.

In his opinion, finding a man who will not hesitate to defend a woman from his family in an emergency is more important than finding a man who will only protect her from outsiders.

READ MORE: Portable Takes Feud To Another Level, Drops Diss Track Against Bobrisky

He tweeted,

“Don’t marry a man who cannot call out and rebuke his parents. The protective nature of men isn’t just in bigger toned muscles but in their ability to be firm, stubborn and bold even to their family. It’s easy to find a man who can protect you from outsiders; please find a man who won’t be scared to protect you from his family if need be. Men ought to be men.”