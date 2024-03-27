Don’t Question Death Of Nollywood Stars – Rita Edochie

Rita Edochie, a Nollywood veteran actress, has asked Nigerians to stop questioning the death of movie stars, stating that death is simply a displeasing call of nature that cannot be resisted.

The well-known actress resorted to her Instagram page to frown at questions like “What is happening in Nollywood?”

“Celebrities are humans as well; the same way other people in different walks of life die, that is the same way celebrities die too,” she said.

She went on to say that people are quick to respond to news of celebrities’ deaths, either enthusiastically or badly, because of their popularity and the impact they had on the entertainment business.

“If teachers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen, and women, even pastors can die, then what is so different about the deaths of filmmakers?

“People, especially in Nigeria, often come up with questions like; what is happening in Nollywood? Why are actors dying? something has gone ‘bla bla bla: what has gone wrong?

“Are actors not humans too? Please questions like this are annoying and ought to stop because death is only a displeasing call of nature,” she wrote.