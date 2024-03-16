“Don’t Tag Me Afrobeat Artist, I’m Not One” – Wizkid Rants, Cautions Blogs Against Posting His New Album

Wizkid, a Nigerian singer, has warned against being labelled as an afrobeat artist and has asked bloggers not to post his latest album.

The musician used his Instagram account to promote the release of his new album, along with several warnings.

He began by bragging about his fortune and begging afrobeat lovers not to download his latest album.

The singer went on to say that he is not an afrobeat artist and advised against using that term to describe him.

Wizkid concluded by warning media outlets and bloggers not to post his album when it is out.

He wrote,

“Album done! see you!soon bitches!

Tian richer than u niggas lal

And pls Abeg if u like Pakuruma wizkid don’t download this new album…in fact delete me from ur playlist and your life!

And if u like afrobeats pls don’t download my album!

I am not a fucking afrobeats artiste! Don’t call me

that hoe!

I am not Afro anything bitch!

1 more all u naija blogs

or media don’t post my! when it drop! Una papa!

shit”

His post has drawn a lot of conversation from social media users.

See some comments below,

ceejisbae noted: “He doesn’t want to be boxed just in one genre of music. He can do Afro, rnb,trap whatever he wants. He has talent that surpasses just being an Afro singer period.”

isaacgerald asked: “Can Someone check on him please? It’s not all about fame and money, we need people 🙌❤❤”

pretty_tonia1_ wrote: “30bg for life 🙌🙌😂😂😂😂happiness wan wound us”

kelvinkhiz reacted: “Wizkid is truly a kid no doubt”

SEE POST: