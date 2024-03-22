“Don’t Wait Till Your Death Bed Say How You Feel” – Basketmouth On Mohbad’s Delayed Autopsy Results

Nigerian stand-up comedian Bright Okpocha, often known as Basketmouth, has commented on the late Afrobeat singer Mohbad’s delayed autopsy results.

On Thursday, March 21, the most recent report on Mohbad’s autopsy revealed that the ex-Marlian signee’s post-mortem examination results are expected to be finalised within three to four weeks.

This is coming six months after his corpse was unearthed for autopsy.

Basketmouth, known for his extremely amusing skits, took to his Instagram story section to make a post with the screnshot of the late singer’s official autopsy results date, hinting that the forensic investigation was conducted carelessly.

According to the post, autopsy results are expected within six to twelve weeks, as opposed to Mohbad’s death, which took months.

He did, however, exhort his supporters to express themselves boldly, rather than wait until their death before doing so.

The post reads, “Autopsy results: A preliminary report is available within the first few days, but the full results of the autopsy are not usually available until around six to 12 weeks later.”

He wrote, “Don’t wait till your deathbed to tell people how you feel. Tell them to fu*k off now.”

