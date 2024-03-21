Double Celebration For Emeka Ike As He Welcomes Baby Girl On His Birthday

Emeka Ike, a well-known Nollywood actor, and his wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer, have welcomed a baby girl on his birthday today.

On Thursday, the actor announced the arrival of his child on his Instagram page.

The pleased father praised his wife while sharing photos of his newborn.

He also announced the child’s name, Chidera Comfort Thando Ike.

The actor also stated that the new child’s arrival is a double blessing and source of comfort for the family.

READ MORE: Mohbad’s Autopsy Results Expected In 4 Weeks – Lagos Govt.

He wrote,

“ITS A DOUBLE BLESSING FOR ONE LOSS 💯💃💕

Happy BIRTHDAY to me and WELCOME to baby, Chidera COMFORT Thando Ike 🍷🍾💃💃💃

The good LORD has filled the huge vacuum that Mama COMFORT Okwuchi Ike left behind, with another COMFORT Chidera T Ike 💯

My family and l are COMFORTED and can’t ask for any better, this solemn times 💕

Thank you to my beautiful wife for taking the pains, of this wonderful gift 💃💯

I THANK YOU GOD!!! 🙏”

SEE POST: