Driver Arrested For Attempted Rape Of Teenage Passenger In Osun

Operatives of Amotekun Corps in Osun State, said that a commercial driver, identified as Taofeek Oyekola, aged 26, was arrested for allegedly using a magic ring to lure a teenager to his residence.

Taofeek was reportedly said to have attempted to rape her at his residence in Osogbo.

In a statement released on Monday by Osun Amotekun spokesperson, Idowu Yusuf, said that the 15-year-old girl boarded an intra-city minibus of Oyekola at Oja Oba, going toward Ilesa Garage Area over the weekend, when the driver allegedly used a voodoo ring he had on his finger to hit the victim.

The statement reads: “The victim was the only passenger at the time. The suspect brought a ring and wore it on his finger, and touched the victim, which made the victim lose her memory.

“The suspect thereafter drove the victim to his residence at Ita-Olookan, Osogbo. On getting to the residence, Oyekola asked her to undress, but the victim refused.

“He then forcefully pushed the victim on a three-seater couch and attempted to rape her. The victim pleaded with him to let her go and that she would come back later, but the suspect did not oblige. He later brought out an axe and threatened to cut her into pieces and sell her body parts. He also brought out a concoction, which he licked and ordered the victim to go to her house and bring all her belongings to live with him.

“He brought out different charms and told the girl to swear to an oath that she would come back if he allowed her to leave. The driver later followed the victim to her house on a motorcycle to assist in bringing her belongings.