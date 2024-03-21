Dump Him If He Dates You For Three Years Without Marriage Plans – Phyna Tells Women

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has advised ladies to leave any relationship that does not lead to marriage after three years.

Phyna shared this advice in a recent episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, recounting her experience of being misled by her ex-boyfriend for 12 years with false promises of marriage.

She emphasised that many men who have no intention of marrying their partners often deceive them by acting romantically and making unrealistic promises.

Phyna said: “If you date a guy, for at most 3 years and he is still not considering marrying you, walk out of the relationship.

“This issue of men wasting women’s time in relationships without the intention of marrying them is predominant in Edo State.

“In Edo State, you will see people who have been together for 10 years with no plan of marriage.

“I did it for 12 years. The men have no plan of marrying you, but they will be feigning romantic gestures to deceive you.”