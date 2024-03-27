Easter: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holiday





The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has declared Friday, March 29 and Monday, 1st of April, as public holidays.

This is to mark the celebrations of 2024 Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government via a Wednesday statement signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Aishetu Gogo Ndayako.

The Minister urged Christians and all Nigerians in general to emulate the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ in dying for the redemption of man.

He said, Easter, “beyond religious significance, promotes values of love, forgiveness and compassion which are essential for social cohesion and harmony.”

Tunji-Ojo however encouraged Christians to imbibe these virtues as they are “capable of impacting positively on the socio-economic development in Nigeria by fostering unity, reducing conflicts and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.”

He further urged Nigerians to show acts of charity and generosity to help alleviate the material conditions of the less privileged amongst them.

According to him, it is in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

While wishing Christians at home and abroad a happy and blissful Easter celebration, the Minister also called on Nigerians to join hands with the Tinubu-led government in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.

.