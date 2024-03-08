Economic Crisis: “We’re Seeing Results” – Omokri Hails Tinubu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal

Despite the economic hardship, facing Nigerians, controversial socio-political analyst, Reno Omokri has said that the removal of the petrol subsidy by President Bola Tinubu is working.

The former presidential aide made this known during an interview on Channels TV’s, Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, on Friday.

Omokri disclosed that the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari ought to have removed petrol subsidy instead of borrowing to pay over N400bn monthly for it.

He added that all the three major candidates in the 2023 presidential poll — Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), promised to remove fuel subsidy.

Omokri said: “So, it amounts to intellectual dishonesty for anybody to begin to say Nigeria is collapsing. We are getting some wins right now, the naira has to be floated. We can’t afford multiple exchange rates.”

“Fuel importation has reduced by more than 50%. That means the removal of fuel subsidy has worked. Local refining has also increased by 8%. So, we are actually seeing results.”

“After the election, we have to come together and support Nigeria. Nigeria is moving forward right now and we have to support Nigeria,” said the Atiku campaigner.

“That you did not win an election does not mean you should drag your country down.”