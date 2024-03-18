Economic Hardship: “Nigeria Passing Through ‘Inevitable’ Pains” – Gov Soludo

The Governor of Anambra state, Chukuma Soludo has disclosed that Nigeria’s biting economic situation is an “inevitable” phase for the betterment of the nation.

The Governor made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, adding that this is a phase needed before the country begins to flourish.

He said: “You see, sometimes, I kind of feel we don’t get it.

“But whether there will be pains for any step you take or the other, it is going to be. It is inevitable. But that is obviously what we need to pass through,” he said, maintaining that President Bola Tinubu inherited a bad economy upon assumption of office in May 2023.

“We must realise that things were really bad. We must get it clear that there is no easy way to get this patient who has multiple problems [to become better],”

”In the first nine months of coming into office, we have employed over 5,000 teachers and processing 2,000 more,” the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor said.

“We have employed over 1,000 health workers and in the area of security, we have over 2,000 employed.”