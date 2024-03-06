Edo Assembly Moves To Impeach Philip Shaibu As Deputy Governor

The Edo State House of Assembly, during a plenary on Wednesday, commenced proceedings to impeach embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

It was gathered that the Majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, who announced the impeachment notice during plenary, said that the petition dated March 5, was signed by 21 out of the 24 members against the deputy governor.

Also, the speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku who acknowledged receipt of the petition, directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to serve Shaibu the impeachment notice.

Agbebaku also gave the deputy governor seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.

READ MORE: Edo 2024: Shaibu Storms PDP HQs, Demands Certificate Of Return

Aiguobarueghian stated: “The petition against the deputy governor came in on March 5 and was signed by 21 out of the 24 members.

“The number of members who signed the petition was more than the two-third requirement stipulated in the constitution.”