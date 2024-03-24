EFCC arraigns ex-Fidelity bank staff over alleged N2.7bn fraud

The trial of one Christopher Jackson Edeh, alleged to be involved in a N2.7 billion Fidelity bank fraud case, is scheduled to commence on May 30, 2024, as announced by Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a statement published on X, Edeh faces nine-count charges brought forward by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on February 28, 2024, including fraudulent false accounting and unauthorized access to a computer, under Sections 337 and 387 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

One of the charges brought forward against Edeh was for allegedly altering customer account details of Dangote Cement Plc while employed at Fidelity Bank Plc, with the intent to defraud. Another charge alleges that he facilitated the theft of N2,737,784,800.00 from Fidelity Bank Plc by gaining unauthorized access to the bank’s Entrust portal.

Part of the statement read: “He was also alleged to have with intent to defraud altered the bank account details of the Kano State Government – Power Intervention Fund, NNPC Trading Limited, Stallion Vision Ltd, the Lagos State Government-Blue Line, State Contributory Pension Account, and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ujukwu University”.

“The sureties shall depose to an affidavit of means, must be gainfully employed and resident within the jurisdiction of the court, and must show evidence of tax payment for the last three years to the Lagos State,” stated Justice Abike-Fadipe.

Additionally, Edeh pleaded “not guilty” to all charges during his plea. The defense counsel emphasized that the offense was bailable, urging the court to grant bail to his client.

The case was adjourned to May 30 and June 6, 2024, for the commencement of trial, marking the next phase in the legal proceedings against Christopher Jackson Edeh.