Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, said this in a statement sent to News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

The alleged fraudsters, he said, were arrested at the Government Residential Area, Shagamu in Ogun State following surveillance and intelligence, exposing their suspected internet-related offences.

“Items recovered from them include seven exotic cars, three laptops, 124 mobile phones, one PlayStation 3 game, two motorcycles and other incriminating documents.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.