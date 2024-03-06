Ekiti APC Chairman, Omotosho Dies Months After Abduction

The Ekiti State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotosho has kicked the bucket.

Omotoso succumbed death in the early hours of Wednesday.

Though cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as of the time this report, reports reveal he had been battling a severe health challenge since his abduction travail of five days in July 2023.

Segun Dipe, the Party’s Publicity Secretary in the State confirmed his death with no further explanation

However, close sources noted that the Imesi-Ekiti born politician actively participated in a series of political meetings on Monday.

He was said to have complained of feeling unwell on Tuesday, which caused him to be rushed to a government hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, where he later died