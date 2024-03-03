Emefiele Faces Fresh Charges, Moves Out Of CBN Governor’s Quarters In Lagos

Former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has reportedly vacated the official CBN Governors’ quarters in Lagos, amid unfolding legal challenges and fresh accusations against him.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that this is coming, amid accusations from a broader investigation into financial improprieties and mismanagement during his time as governor of the apex bank.

According to The Nation, Emefiele was seen moving his personal belongings from the residence located on Glover Road, Ikoyi, accompanied by a team led by CBN Special Investigator, Jim Obazee.

It was gathered that the Federal Government is currently levying 14 fresh charges against the former apex bank chief, based on findings from a comprehensive report submitted by the special investigator.

Emefiele is currently facing allegations, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to conduct forgery, procurement fraud, and conspiracy to commit a felony, marking a significant escalation in the legal battle enveloping his tenure.

The charges illuminate a complex web of alleged financial crimes that have drawn intense scrutiny from government bodies and the public alike.