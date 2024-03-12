Emefiele Pulled Out Billions Without Buhari’s Approval – Presidency

The Presidency has revealed that many approvals for the release of funds within the Central Bank of Nigeria, under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele did not have the signature of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Disclosing this to the public on Monday, via Channels TV, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said that the last administration has to take some responsibilities for some of the things that happened in the apex bank under Emefiele.

Ngelalae added that, while Buhari had achievements in other areas such as infrastructure and ease of doing business, his negligence in what was happening in the CBN brought the economy to where it is today.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu has come out several times in fairness to him (Buhari), to say, ‘Look, this is what happened under the previous administration’.

READ MORE: Court Grants Emefiele Permission To Travel Out Of FCT

“I think we have to acknowledge the fact that he (Tinubu) understands more than anyone that many of the approvals within the CBN that brought us to this point has no signature to President Muhammadu Buhari and had no knowledge of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are not hiding behind the figure on this issue, I think I have been very clear that the prior administration does have to take responsibility for the fact that Governor Emefiele was left in office even though he was inherited and he was given a second term to continue doing what he ended up doing.

“That responsibility and that decision were made by President Muhammadu Buhari irrespective of the fact that President Buhari knew what was going on in the Central Bank of Nigeria. So, there is a responsibility to be taken there, I have to be very categorical about that.”