Eniola Ajao Bows To Pressure, Presents New ‘Best Dressed Female’ Winners

Actress Eniola Ajao has given in to pressure after receiving criticism from netizens for awarding Bobrisky as ‘Best Dressed Female’ at her movie premiere.

In an effort to make amends, she intend to award Best Dressed Female to two attendees at her movie premiere.

Recall that the movie star sparked backlash after declaring Bobrisky, a transgender the Best Dressed Female at her Ajakaju movie premiere.

In an interview with Arise News TV, Eniola revealed that selecting Bobrisky as the winner was a publicity stunt and marketing strategy to promote the film.

She stated that her decision to grant Bobrisky was based on the fact that he is a controversial transgender who will raise awareness for the initiative.

She pointed out that Femi Adebayo, who was unaware of her plans and was attempting to assist her by serving as the evening’s presenter, was criticised along in the process.

The actress has now disclosed that she would be giving two women a million naira as a gesture of goodwill in a lengthy statement on her Instagram page.

She wrote a heartfelt apology to the people touched by the controversy, including Bobrisky, Dayo Amusa, Femi Adebayo and his wife, and the Muslim community.

Eniola penned: “AN APOLOGY FROM ENIOLA AJAO. Dear Esteemed Members of the Public, I write to you today with a heavy heart, filled with regret and remorse over the events that unfolded at my movie premiere, BEAST OF TWO WORLDS “AJAKAJU,” #ajakajuthemovie on Sunday, 24th March, 2024. I address you all today, taking full responsibility and seeking your pardon with my deepest regrets for the distress and turmoil caused by the events surrounding the selection of Best Dressed at the premiere of “AJAKAJU.

“First, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to the Muslim community, especially during this sacred month of Ramadan. I acknowledge and respect the significance of this time, and it was never my intention to offend or upset anyone with the proceedings of our premiere. Please accept my sincerest apologies for any distress my actions may have caused during this sacred time.

“To the women in our society, I want to express my profound apologies. As a woman myself, I understand the importance of upholding and honoring our gender with dignity and respect. I want to assure you that I hold the utmost reverence for womanhood, and I would never intentionally engage in any behavior that diminishes or disparages the role of women in our society.

“I also extend my heartfelt apologies to My honorable and supportive boss Femi Adebayo @femiadebayosalami and his wife, @iyanaladuke and @dayoamusa for the undue backlash they faced as a result of the announcement made at our event. I deeply regret the insults and disrespect directed towards them, and I take full responsibility for any harm caused.

“To Bobrisky @bobrisky222 I offer my sincere apologies for putting you in a difficult position. The decision to award you was never meant to cause harm or controversy but was rather an attempt to generate publicity for our movie. I am truly sorry for any distress this may have caused you.

“In an effort to make amends and correct my mistakes, I have decided to honor two females, Bode Alao and one other beautiful woman as the best-dressed females at the premiere. Each will receive a sum of N1,000,000(One Million Naira) as a token of my sincere apology and appreciation for their grace and elegance”.