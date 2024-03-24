Eniola Badmus, Other Celebrities Called Me For ‘Matchmaking’ – Lege Miami

Actor and singer Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege Miami, has stated that his online matchmaking business is available to both the ordinary public and celebrities.

In an interview with Punch, he disclosed the seriousness with which he handles matchmaking, emphasising the confidence he has gained from his clients.

According to him, renowned figures such as Bimbo Thomas, Wumi Toriola, Folorunsho Adeola (Arike Gold), and Eniola Badmus feel at ease seeking his assistance in finding companions interested in committed partnerships.

Despite Badmus’ picky tendency, Lege revealed that he successfully introduced her to a potential spouse, albeit he is ignorant of the current state of their relationship.

READ MORE: Reality TV Star Bella Okagbue Ecstatic As Royal Hair Renews Her Contract For Third Time

He said, “I don’t joke with what I do, as regards matchmaking. That is because I have been able to gain the trust of people. They are comfortable reaching out to me, and asking me to help them find partners, who are interested in serious relationships. And, I get that for them.

“Celebrities such as Bimbo Thomas, Wumi Toriola, Folorunsho Adeola (Arike Gold) and Eniola Badmus have also reached out to me. But, Eniola Badmus is very picky; though I have connected her to someone. However, I don’t know what is happening between them.”