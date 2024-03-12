President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the protracted farmers, herders crisis in the country will soon be solved.

Tinubu who vowed to come up with plans and measures that’ll put an end to the crisis within two to three weeks, made the promise during the inauguration of the mechanised agricultural project in Minna, Niger State.

He however noted that State Governors would have to provide lands that would help in achieving his programme.

While lamenting the encroachment of herders on farmlands and the destruction of agricultural produce by their cattle, he noted such act only amounts to economic sabotage.

The herders, he maintained, need to undergo reorientation and embrace ranching and cattle rearing.

His words: “We must reorient our farming population, including livestock programme.

“I don’t see why Nigeria can’t feed all our pupils with one pint of milk a day if the dairy system is well harnessed

“I know what it means as an economic sabotage for cows to eat up the crops and vegetations of our land.

“When we reorient the herders and make provisions for cattle rearing, governors must provide the land and I as the President is committed to giving you, in two to three weeks time, a comprehensive programme that will solve this problem.”