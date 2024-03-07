FCTA To Crush All Commercial Motorcycles Impounded In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has issued warning that every commercial motorcycle seized in the Federal Capital Territory will be crushed.

Disclosing this to the public on Wednesday, Deborah Osho, the Head of Operations, Directorate of Road Transport Services, FCTA, led this out during a clampdown operation on commercial motorcycles operators in Abuja.

She stated that the operation was in line with the law that banned the operations of commercial motorcycles in the city.

Osho said: “There is an existing ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles in the city and that is what we are here to enforce.

READ MORE: Police Nab FCT Trader For Repackaging Local Rice Into Foreign Rice Bags

“We have just impounded some of them and we are going to crush them for security reasons.

“The operators should not come near the city. If you want to operate, go to where it is approved in the suburbs and other rural areas.

“Commercial operators of motorcycles are not welcome in the city.”