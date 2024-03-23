The Federal Government (FG) has docked Bello Bodejo, the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, on a three-count terrorism charge.

Bodejo, who has been in detention since January was remanded in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), after he pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to him before trial Judge Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday.

Recall that the leader was nabbed at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa States after he launched a vigilante group, Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

Following his arrest, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on February 5, through an ex-parte motion, obtained an order that allowed the government to keep him in custody, pending the conclusion of the investigation and his arraignment in court.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/141/2024, the Federal Government preferred three counts of terrorism against Bodejo.

He was accused of setting up the group without authorisation.

READ ALSO: Court Gives FG Seven Days To File Charge Against Detained Miyetti Allah Boss

“That you Bello Bodejo A. male, 38 years old of NO 2 Bodejo Street, Tundun Wada, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State, sometime in January 2024 did commit an offence to wit: you managed and participated in activities which, in your knowledge, is connected with act prejudicial to national security and public safety. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2(3)(g)(xii) and Section 12(a) of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

“That you, Bello Bodejo A. male, 38 years old of NO. 2 Bodejo Street, Tundun Wada, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State, sometime in January 2024 did commit an offence to wit: you provided material assistance logistics and transportation to 1,000 men which in your knowledge is connected with an act prejudicial to national security and public safety. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2 (3) (g) (xii) and Section 13 (2) (b) of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022,” the charges partly read.

Bodejo, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Based on the prayer of Mohammed Sheriff, the defence lawyer, Ekwo ordered the DIA to give the defendant the necessary medical attention.

Justice Ekwo also said he would allow 10 members of the defendant’s family to attend court and witness proceedings any day the case comes up.

The judge then adjourned the matter till May 27 for the commencement of trial.