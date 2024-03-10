Fire Guts Kano Electricity Transmission Station (Pictures)

A fire incident has occurred at the Dan’agundi Transmission Station in Kano state, on Sunday.

Confirming the development to newsmen, a management official at the state’s Transmission Company (TCN), which name was not revealed, disclosed that two transformers have been affected so far, while other one is still in good condition.

He said: “I am also out of office but they just reported to me that two transformers have been affected but one is still working. It’s in service.

“There is a new one which is yet to be commissioned, that one is also not affected.”

“it will not stop electricity transmission since one is still working. Although now it’s withdrawn but electricity could be restored after everything is brought under control.”