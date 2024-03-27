Fish Out Those Involved In Anti-Party Activities – PDP To State Chairmen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed the Chairmen of the 36 State chapters and the Federal Capital Territory to root out members involved in anti-party activities.

The perpetrators of the act, the PDP said, must be identified and sanctioned.

Umar Bature, PDP’s National Organising Secretary, stated this during a meeting of the National Working Committee with State Chairmen in Abuja on Tuesday,

Following the conduct of the 2023 elections many members requested sanctions against certain members due to their alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

However, speaking on the issue on Tuesday, after 11 months, Bature said, “After the elections, we expected the state chapters to give us their reports, that is the post-2023 election reports. A lot of the states have not submitted their reports and we need those reports to be compiled for the next NEC meeting.

READ ALSO: Okuama: ‘I Deserve To Be Respected’ — Edwin Clark Condemns Invasion Of His Home By Soldiers Searching For Suspect

“A lot of agitations are coming from party members, suspend this, suspend that, you are the ones that are in charge of those states. You are to tell us who was involved in anti-party activities and who did not; and based on that, the NEC will take a decision. Write to us and tell us what transpired, no matter what happened.”

He added that the meeting was to review the tenure of 26 State Chairmen, whose tenures had expired.

“We are here to review the tenure of about 26 state chairmen, in terms of ward, local government and state. If you recall most of the current executives in the states were elected four years ago, where congresses were conducted on a staggered basis due to the COVID-19 issues.

“We have about four or five states that their tenures have expired from the ward to the state, that is Edo, Bayelsa, Gombe and Rivers states. There are others that are staggered. So, in order not to create a vacuum or go into a crisis that is why we have called this meeting.

“Also, we have issues and a crisis in these states; so, we decided to call you for this meeting to interact with you on the way forward pending when the NEC will sit and decide on all these,” Bature added.