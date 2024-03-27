Flights Disrupted As Angry Protesters Storm Port Harcourt Airport Over Lack Of Power Supply, Other Amenities (Pictures)

Some angry protesters in Omagwa and Ipo communities in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State have barricaded the entrance of the Port Harcourt International Airport, expressing grievance over lack of power supply and other amenities.

It was gathered that the demonstrators were spotted in black dress, blocked the airport roundabout gate which leads into the complex.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that they were seen with placards portraying various inscriptions like: ‘What is our offence?’ ‘Over Seven Years of No NEPA Light,’ ‘No single access to mobile network,’ ‘No good access roads within Ipo community,’ among others.

The protest has disrupted flight operations as air travellers are stranded, just as the situation has caused a gridlock stretching from the Airport Road to adjoining communities.

The protesters, who trooped out as early as 7am on Wednesday, lamented that despite hosting the international airport and suffering from noise pollution daily, they are not paid any form of compensation and there are no good schools in the area.

However, one of the agitators, identified as Oki, accused the airport authorities of neglect.

He said: “We in Omagwa and Ipo don’t have light for over 10 years. We want compensation for the noise pollution coming from the airport every day.

“We are tired. That is why we are here.”

Also, a source inside the airport told Channels TV that: “While arrivals weren’t affected, flights couldn’t depart because the passengers were prevented from getting into the airport itself.

“The disruption lasted till about 8 am after which the gates were opened.”