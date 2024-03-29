Fuji Icon, K1 De Ultimate Set To Return To School At 67

Wasiu Ayinde, often known as Kwam 1 or K1, a Fuji music icon, has voiced his wish to return to school despite dropping out years ago.

In a recent interview with journalists at his Mayegun Resort in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, the 67-year-old musician revealed his plans to enrol as an undergraduate at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in Ago-Iwoye, citing his love of learning as the driving force behind his decision.

Kwam 1 acknowledged that he had left school prematurely but said that he had already discussed his goals with the dean of the university’s music department.

Reflecting on his lifelong pursuit of knowledge, Kwam 1 remarked, “All my life I do research. Every opportunity that I have. Presently I am in school. As a matter of fact, I will soon be a fresher at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU). I am just trying to do things in my own way to suit myself. You learn till you die.”

The music icon described a recent encounter at OOU, where he was extremely moved by a performance by the university’s music class in his honour.

Furthermore, Kwam 1 expressed his desire to use his influence and network in the music industry to bring together diverse talents and contribute to the progress of arts education.

“Very recently I had the opportunity to go and attend a function at the OOU. We had a mass set of graduands. The bands on the stand tried their hands on some of my works to recognise my presence. I was so overjoyous that time. So, in the form of wanting to appreciate them more, I sought to speak to the leader of the band and there I was told it was a band from the music class of OOU and they just started that class. I showed so much interest. I called for further discussion and in the cause of doing that I told them I want to enroll. I want to be part of them to see how we can develop a lot out of that.

“part of what I also discussed with the dean of the school of music at OOU was that we can do better. To bring a whole lot of artistes. The state is blessed with many names like Haruna Ishola, Ayuba, Shina Peters, Wizkid, Olamide, and D’banj. I told the dean that people like me can be used to bring everybody together and develop. That is what prompted me to want to go back to school.

“I am a school dropout… I know the value of education… will I say I have self-education? Any sane person will never criticise the beauty of education,” he said.