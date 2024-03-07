Funmi Awelewa Fumes, Blast Entertainment Company Over Sisi Quadri

Funmi Awelewa, a Nollywood actress, has accused an Entertainment Company of seeking clout in the wake of the demise of her colleague turned brother and friend, Sisi Quadri.

According to the entertainment organisation, the late actor was awaiting permission for his US visa prior to his sad demise.

As to their statement, the news of his unexpected passing had barely surfaced when his US visa was granted.

In a follow-up post, the company announced that they will postpone their event to honour the late actor.

The deceased’s close friend Funmi called them out on her Instagram page.

She said it was unfair because, prior to his passing, Sisi Quadri had neither planned to visit the embassy nor get a US visa.

Telling them to cease lying, she mentioned how his family was mourning while they were misleading their naive followers.

Funmi also stated that the fact that she is attempting to develop a scandal-free reputation and has been silent for a short length of time does not make her a fool.

She said that Sisi Quadri was her family, brother, colleague, and blood relative, which is why she knows so much about him.

She wrote,

“Stop chasing clout with Sisi Quadri’s death.

It’s unfair! He never went to the embassy talk less of getting a USA Visa before the sudden death. Stop this thing.

The family is mourning. We are mourning and you’re deceiving your gullible followers that you shifted the event cuz of him.

Respect yourself, sir. I have all proof”.

“The fact that I’m aiming towards building a scandal-free name and I’ve been quiet for a lil period doesn’t mean I’m a fool.

Let’s respect the Dead and stop this b#llshit

@fathiaentertainments_showbiz

You Dey shift event wey non of the applicants never enter embassy go face consular officer.

FYI: Sisi Quadri isn’t just my colleague but Blood from Iwo town. He is my family, my brother and my colleague

Don’t forget I’m also aware of everything.

Chase your fvking clout with Sense Sir!

RIP Egbon mi, Ifemi, Enikeji, Alabaro mi”.

