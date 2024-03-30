Gatekeepers In Music Industry Boycotting Me – Oxlade

Ikuforiji Olaitan, also known as Oxlade, has claimed that he is currently being blacklisted in Nigeria’s music industry.

According to him, certain gatekeepers are boycotting him, and some of his senior colleagues are blackmailing him.

He further said that some of his colleagues who are mimicking his musical style are backbiting him.

In a recent Glitch Africa freestyle, the artist stated,

“Many boys don dey sound like me and still many boys don dey backbit me. Why me?

“Some gatekeepers don dey boycott me. Some OGs don dey blackmail me.”