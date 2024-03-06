Glo excites customers with new Comedy Service

Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom has unveiled a new offer aimed at giving its customers a delightful experience on the network.

Tagged Glo Naija Comedy Service, the new service is offering its customers unlimited fun and entertainment, and the service is available at the palm of customers’ hands on all android and i-phone devices and on any web browser of their choice.

The service, according to a Globacom statement, is deployed in conjunction with NCC-licensed aggregators and will parade stress-bursting video content service, featuring rib-cracking jokes and entertainment from comedians like Sabinus, Aki and Pawpaw and others.

“Glo Naija Comedy Service ensures there is something for everyone”, Glo said.

It added that Nigerians will not go through a process of downloading any app to enjoy the service, adding that it is available on all web browsers. “As long as a subscriber has an active data pack, he or she will be able to access Glo Naija Comedy Service and savour the fun”, the company added.

To subscribe, customers will dial the short code 55222 or *55222# while service is available on a daily subscription pack for as little as N20 per day, N100 for weekly subscription and monthly packages start from N500.

Glo enjoins interested Nigerians to call its Customer Care Centre on short code 300 for additional information on the service.