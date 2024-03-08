Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, has instructed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) arrest individuals advocating for a coup in the country.

The directive was conveyed in a statement on Thursday by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director of Information, Press, and Public Relations of the Defense Ministry.

According to him, those promoting an undemocratic change of government are agents of darkness.

He further issued a stern warning that any individual apprehended would face serious consequences.

“The call for violent change of government by the military is absurd, preposterous, and naive, as the military has come to reality with a democratic government in Nigeria and is focused on their constitutional duty of defending the constitution.

“The Minister warns against the dangerous allure of coups, stating, ‘Those calling for coups do not love Nigeria. Under the present government, there will be no military takeover of power.”

“The propagators calling for the truncation of the constitutional government should desist from it and face the democratic reality on the ground.

“Just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to calling for military intervention which has no place in modern realities.

“The military is highly professionalised with a good civilian-military relationship, and they are exhibiting the highest standard of professionalism with the defence of our constitution as the top priority,” the statement read.

The Minister continued that, “the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has provided a level playing ground for people to express themselves which is one of the pillars of democracy and fundamental human rights are being respected.

“The Ministry of Defence is warning all the propagators calling for truncation of the constitutional Government to desist from it and face the democratic reality on ground as the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle MON has directed Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to go after the criminals and enemies of democracy and bring them to justice.”

Matawalle urged all Nigerians to support and keep faith with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the efforts to make Nigeria great.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defending the Constitution and upholding democracy, as well as ensuring the safety and security of the nation.