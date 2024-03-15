“Go Listen To Someone Else” – Simi Responds As Fans Told Her To Change Her Music Style

Simisola Kosoko, well known as Simi, has reacted angrily to fans who asked her to change her musical style.

The ‘Duduke’ singer had published a video of herself singing one of her new songs on the X platform, and a fan cited the post, requesting her to “switch up” her sound.

The fan with the handle @Zeebaby_X wrote, “Girlll switch it up a bit… change your sound.

“Your hubby changes his sound and it’s amazing to see. Do the same you’re too good to be doing basic shit.”

Other fans chimed in, agreeing with her.

Angered by the discourse started by her statement, Simi wrote,

“Lol you people see I’m minding my business yea? Alright alright Zeebaby, talk to me. Tell me the last say… 10 songs I’ve put out and let’s dissect. Which ones sound the same? Then tell me how your faves are doing it different/better than me. Or perhaps u want me to change my genre? Or I should use more lamba? Or is it my voice? It’s too soft or sweet or sharp for you? I should swallow balloon for diversity? We’re not fighting. I honestly want your feedback. Direct me. Help me Zeebaby.”

In another thread, the singer encouraged those who dislike her music to listen to other artists.

She explained that British artist Adele performs the same sort of music, but her followers do not protest.

She wrote, “Omo because I’m doing girl next door, some of you think maybe I’m ok like that. If you don’t like my song, please go and listen to your faves. I’m begging. If it’s the features you want to allow yourself acknowledge my talent, hear that one and be going.

“Na the same ballad Adele dey sing all these days, her people no disturb am. E fi mi sile. If you don’t like what I’m selling, go and listen to the one you like. Unless you don’t have data. And if you don’t have, owo e lo wa ku si.”