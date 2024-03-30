Gombe Police Nab Man For Stealing 23 Cows

Gombe State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old man, Adamu Maikudi, for stealing 23 cows in Golombi village, Shongom Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Maikudi, who is a resident of Mai Rana village in Billiri Local Government Area, was apprehended by the police for the theft, while two other suspects involved in the act remain at large.

Parading the suspect on Friday, the Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mahid Abubakar, disclosed that the suspect sold the 23 cows belonging to a man, identified as Anchau Maishanu.

Abubakar said: “Maishanu reported at Pero Chonge Divisional Police headquarters that three suspects, including Maikudi, conspired among themselves and stole his 23 cows from Golombi village and sold them.

“The case was reported and an investigation was carried out where Maikudi was arrested and all the exhibits were recovered.”