Governor Umar Bago of Niger State, on Sunday, renamed the upgraded Abubakar Imam international airport in Minna after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu is expected in Minna, the state capital, on Monday to flag off agro-processing zone and other projects.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aminu Takuma, who was represented by Isah Adamu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Governance and Reform, announced the development while speaking to newsmen at the government house in Minna.

Takuma disclosed that the renaming of the airport was based on the support the State has received from the President so far.

READ ALSO: Fire Guts Kano Electricity Transmission Station (Pictures)

Also, Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Binta Mamman, told journalists that the President will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new Hajj Terminal at the Airport during his one-day working visit to the State.

She added: “The President is also scheduled to commission agro mechanised implements and tractors for the agricultural revolution in the state.”

In 2023, the Federal Government directed the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to rename 15 federal airports after notable Nigerians, including former president Muhammadu Buhari.

During the renaming, Minna airport was renamed after Abubakar Imam, a Nigerian writer and journalist from Niger, who pioneered the first Hausa-language newspaper in northern Nigeria.

However, less than a year later, the airport has now been renamed after Tinubu.