Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, on Tuesday, distributed 14,000 bags of 7.5 kg of rice to over 7,000 students of four tertiary institutions in the State.

The beneficiaries are from the Federal University of Lafia, Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia, College of Agriculture, Science and Technology Lafia, and School of Nursing and Midwifery, Lafia.

Sule who supervised the distribution of the palliatives in each of the four institutions also handed over N35 million to the schools and directed their management in collaboration with the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of each institution to disburse N5,000 to every student to cushion the effects of economic hardship.

According to him, the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is aware of the hardship being faced by Nigerians and is doing its best to address the situation.

He said the sub-nationals are also complementing the Federal Government’s efforts by reaching out to the people with palliatives.

“At the state level, we have gone round the 13 Local Government Areas to distribute palliatives and we decided to do same across all the tertiary institutions for students to also benefit,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted Sule as saying.

The beneficiaries, he said, cut across all citizens of the country and are not limited to indigenes of the State alone.

He said the gesture would be extended to the other tertiary institutions outside Lafia, the state capital.