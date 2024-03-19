“Govt Officials Profiting From South-East Insecurity” — Nnamdi Kanu Vows To Restore Peace In 2 Minutes If Released

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that some government officials are making profiting from the insecurity in the South-East geopolitical zone.

The embattled IPOB’s leader led this out on Tuesday, after he was denied bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja.

Kanu said that peace will be restored in the South-East if he is released from custody of the Department of State Services.

He said: “I suspect that some people in government are complicit.

“They are making money with this insecurity. They know if Nnamdi Kanu is outside, in two minutes, this nonsense will stop.

“Anybody involved in any form of violence in the South-East in the name of IPOB, let me come out of this nonsense, this mess, only two minutes, I guarantee you, and there will be peace in the South-East.”