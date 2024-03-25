Kaduna-based Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was not involved in the rescue of the 137 abducted Kuriga school kids, State Governor Uba Sani says.

Sani who stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics noted the children were rescued by the military in collaboration with local authorities from neighbouring Zamfara State, where the hostages were moved by their kidnappers.

He also dismissed speculations in some quarters that ransom was paid.

“All those speculations you are hearing today are figments of some people’s imagination. I can tell you that without any fear of contradiction.

“There was nothing like Gumi in this operation. I can tell you. I won’t undermine the efforts of our Armed Forces,” he said.