Tony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

According to reports, the Chairman was abducted at about 7 pm on Friday, less than three days after the expiration of the Party’s State Working Committee.

It was gathered that the PDP Chairman, was kidnapped on Friday, after a meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki in Benin City.

An anonymous source, as revealed by Daily Post, said Aziegbemi was kidnapped at the entrance of his house along Country Home Hotel Road, Benin City, after meeting with the Governor.

Just as the driver was about to enter the compound, the source disclosed that the kidnappers blocked his Sports Utility Vehicle and took Aziegbemi away, leaving the driver.

Also, the driver who narrated how his boss was kidnapped said, “When we left the Government House heading home at about 11 pm, I noticed a car trailing us so I decided to take another diversion. We never knew they were kidnappers.

“A few minutes later, the same cars appeared behind us at a speed breaker and blocked our car in the front and also behind as they prevented us from going back. Immediately the gunmen pointed guns at us and ordered our chairman to enter their car and took him away, while also driving his jeep with him.”

The gunmen were said to have abandoned Aziegbemi’s car along Sapele Road and took him away in their own cars.

A PDP chieftain who also spoke to newsmen anonymously said the abducted PDP chairman’s meeting with the governor was on how to plan to set up a caretaker committee that would take over the affairs of the party pending the election of a new executive.

“Our plan is to set up a Caretaker Committee to take over the affairs of the party since we have a very important election coming up on September 21, 2024. The Aziegbemi-led State Exco ended on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

“As you may be aware, conducting a fresh PDP State Congress in Edo State when the governorship election is around the corner may weaken our togetherness as one party towards winning the election,” he said.

When contacted, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

He however said the case fell under the New Etete Police Division.

Nwabuzor said, ” It is confirmed. The case is in the jurisdiction of the New Etete Police Division, also known as Godwin Abbe Police Station, which is where it happened.

“The Commissioner of Police has given a marching order to the tactical teams of operatives to go after the gunmen and we pray that by the grace of God, we will be able to rescue him unhurt.”

His kidnap came less than a month after the party conducted its governorship primary, which produced Mr Asue Ighodalo as the candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming September 21, 2024 governorship election.