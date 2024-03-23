Gunmen Hijack Bus, Abduct 10 Travellers In Benue

At least 10 passengers travelling in a bus from Taraba State have been allegedly kidnapped in Jootar axis, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told newsmen that the driver of the vehicle who escaped being kidnapped narrated the attack.

The source stated that the driver of the bus explained that he picked up the passengers at Takum junction in Wukari, Taraba State and that they were 10 in number.

He source said: “He was to drop them (passengers) in Gboko where they ought to connect the vehicle to Akure.

“They took his phone. He had to use somebody’s phone to call me as soon as the incident happened. He is somebody I know very well.

“The incident happened around noon on Friday. That is what he told me. He picked them up from Takum, and the incident happened just 2 km from there in Jootar, Ukum LGA.”

Also confirming the incident, a lawmaker representing Ukum Constituency in the State Assembly, Ezra Nyiyongo, said that he has received the report.

He said: “I was told that a vehicle was intercepted. According to what I heard since I am not the one who spoke with the driver, he said he picked those people from Wukari, Taraba State, and not in any school and was conveying them to Gboko.

“From Gboko, according to him, they were going to Akure for menial jobs. I am not quite sure. I am just reporting from the driver’s words. They were intercepted in Jootar in Ukum LGA.”