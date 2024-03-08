At least five police officers lost their lives following the attack by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Ebonyi State.

Reports reveal they were killed at Ebyia bridge, along Hilltop/Nwoke road in Abakaliki, the State capital around 5am on Friday.

Sources in the area confirmed that two girls suspected to be civilians were equally killed during the violent attack

The State Police Command is however yet to comment on the development.

A resident identified as Mrs. Ngozi told Daily Trust that the assailants were allegedly returning from operation when they opened fire on the officers.

“My dear our area has become a hit zone for hoodlums, just this morning we heard another incident that some policemen were killed by suspected armed robbers at Hill-Top road near the gas station.

“And you know that similar incident happened at the same spot last year where some police officers were also killed by armed gang.

“Some of the slain officers in last year’s attack are yet to be buried and now another six policemen have lost their lives in same manner, including two girls just this morning.

“Those two ladies were said to girlfriends of the slain officers while some claimed that they were prostitutes who were returning home,” she stated.