Gunmen, on Sunday, killed a man identified as Success in Benin, Edo State capital.

The deceased was gunned down during a service at a pentecostal church located around Murtala Mohammed Way, Benin City

Success, who is a chorister at the church, was shot dead by the assailants at about 8 am, while the deceased and other worshippers were taking their Sunday School’s teaching.

According to reports, the victim was said to have received a telephone call, and stepped out of the church hall, apparently to attend to the caller.

An anonymous said immediately the victim stepped out, one of the assailants grabbed him by his waist within the church premises.

According to the source, in the ensuing commotion, Success was wrestled to the ground while another assailant emerged and shot him dead.

“The gunmen thereafter collected his (success) mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

“The incident reportedly threw the worshippers into confusion and wailing.

“All efforts to revive the victim was unsuccessful as he was pronounced dead at a private medical facility he was rushed to for medicare,” the witness said.

Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said investigation is on to arrest the perpetrators