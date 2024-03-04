Hardship: “Buhari Left Poor Economy For Tinubu” – Plateau Gov

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has disclosed that Muhammadu Buhari’s led government, left a poor economy for President Bola Tinubu.

The Governor made this known while speaking during the swearing-in of 22 Special Advisers and heads of other government agencies appointed by his administration, in Rayfield Government House in Jos, on Monday.

Mutfwang noted that President Tinubu inherited the worst-performing economy of Nigeria from Buhari since the country started its democratic experiment in 1999.

He said: We are at a very difficult juncture in the history of this country and I’m an advocate that after the election you forget politics and face governance.

“And even though the Federal Government is being led by a party other than my own, I owe you the duty to tell Nigerians the truth that this government inherited a worse situation than 1999.

“This government inherited an economy where we simply printed money up to the tune of N30 trillion and shared.

“This government inherited an economy where the crude oil we’re yet to take out of the ground has been sold in advance.

“So when you’re talking about the fall of the naira, it’s not rocket time. We sold our future under the last administration. No wonder you’re hearing of riots today, people intercepting food on the way.

“We are lucky on the plateau that perhaps we have more food than many other states.

“And I pray that the time will not come on the Plateau that we will see this kind of riot for food, but it means we must roll over our sleeves and get to work. And that is why, for us as a government, when we announced one of the positions that talked about Food Security, people were laughing but it is a serious issue.”