Hardship: “Everybody Should Grow Something” – Remi Tinubu Tasks Nigerians

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has reiterated a call for Nigerians to get more involved in agricultural production, adding that everyone should grow something.

Oluremi made this known while receiving the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed in her office on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady noted, that the various interventions of the Renewed Hope Initiative, especially in the areas of agriculture, empowerment, education, health and social welfare, were to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

She said: “We can grow our food. Everybody should grow something.

READ MORE: “Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Yielding Fruits Already” – Oluremi

“The President has made the right decisions. These decisions will help us build a Nigeria that is more respected. We should be more accountable as a people as regards our resources”.

“Youths between 15 and 25 years will design the fabric depicting Nigeria, not just their states or tribes. The prize money is huge.”

“We have to inspire them (Youths) to think Nigeria first before any State.”