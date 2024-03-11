Hardship: “It’s Not In My Character To Blame Past Govts”- Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he does not like to blame past administrations for the socio-economic challenges in the country.

Tinubu made this known on Monday, at the flag off of Agric Mechanisation Revoluion For Food Security in Minna, the Niger State capital.

He stated that it is not in his character to blame past governments because he is committed to taking the right actions to boost the nation’s economy and set it on the path of prosperity.

He said: “When you read the papers, some of us are confused whether to abuse the present or the past or make excuses for the future.

“it is not in my dictionary. My focus is take action now, do your best, re-engineer the finances of the country and stay ahead of the right path.

“Those who may be complaining now have to understand that perseverance and consistency will make a nation great.”

“It that time for Nigeria to face the challenge and make it an economic opportunity. We must care for people and harness our farming population, including livestock farming.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many current members of the Tinubu’s cabinet, including Minister of Finance Wale Edun, had blamed the current socio-economic and security challenges in the country on ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year administration.