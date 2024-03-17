Hardship: “Nothing Is Working” – Mayorkun Bemoans

Nigerian musician Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, often known as Mayorkun, has expressed concern over the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

The singer made this known in a recent post on his X account.

He bemoaned that no element of the Nigerian economy is running smoothly, while lamenting the decline of the nation.

Sharing his thoughts, Mayorkun wrote,

“Bruh! Nothing dey work! What a place my God.”

Mayorkun is the latest celebrity to join the public call for immediate economic reforms in the country.

