Hardship: “Nothing Is Working” – Mayorkun Bemoans

Nigerian musician Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, often known as Mayorkun, has expressed concern over the country’s deteriorating economic situation.
The singer made this known in a recent post on his X account.
He bemoaned that no element of the Nigerian economy is running smoothly, while lamenting the decline of the nation.
Sharing his thoughts, Mayorkun wrote,
“Bruh! Nothing dey work! What a place my God.”
Mayorkun is the latest celebrity to join the public call for immediate economic reforms in the country.
