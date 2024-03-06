Hardship: Sanwo-Olu Increases Lagos Students’ Bursary By ₦10k

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced an increase in bursary payments to state indigenes enrolled in tertiary schools.

Sanwo-Olu mentioned this during a one-day meeting with student union leaders and stakeholders.

The discussion, titled Students as Strategic Partners in the Governance Process: Challenges and Prospects for Youth Development, took place at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu challenged the pupils to be effective school ambassadors while also focusing on being great citizens.

“As your daddy, I must ensure you go home happy today; going forward, our Lagos State indigenes bursary has been increased to ₦60,000.

“This interface between the student union and stakeholders is necessary; there’s need to share ideas and focus on building a better Nigeria. You all are the future, the future is yours to take, we’re only doing what we can to build the institution that can help shape you.

“We’ll do all we can to provide conducive environment for learning by building new additional student accommodation, we will build student arcade in other new institutions and tech hubs like we have in Lagos State University (LASU),” Sanwo-Olu said.