Harrysong Ex-Wife Cries Out, Accuses Him Of Giving Her Number To His ‘Side Fowls’ To Threaten Her

Alexer Peres, former wife of singer Harrysong, has accused him of giving out her phone number to his side chicks, who subsequently called and threatened her.

She addressed this in a recent Instagram post.

Alexer, Harrysong’s estranged wife, indicated that she had been minding her own business for some time before receiving phone calls and threats.

She claimed that Harrysong’s side chicks are calling her with unknown numbers and threatening her with consequences for exposing the truth.

She wrote,

“Pls have been minding my business lately oo all those side fowls and co. that you’re giving my number to, calling me with unknown numbers that they’ll deal with me for saying my truth I’m keeping record

Those ones you’re posting all in the name of music

I’m sure you know I know them if I find out

they’ re the ones I’ll repost there faces.”

