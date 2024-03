Alexer Peres, Harrysong’s estranged wife, has announced the loss of her pregnancy.

The mother of two shared this on her Instagram story section, saying she is heartbroken that her child had to go through this.

She bemoaned that she was in so much pain and expressed how tired she was.

READ MORE: Why Bobrisky Won ‘Best Dressed Female’ Award At Movie Premiere – Eniola Ajao

She wrote,

“My innocent little one had to go through it too. I’m in so much pain. God, I am tired. Pregnancy loss.”