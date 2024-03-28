Hoodlums Attack, Set Police Station Ablaze In Anambra

Some suspected Hoodlums have reportedly attacked and set ablaze the Nneni Divisional Police station in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who invaded the facility in the early hours of Thursday, threw explosive devices and burnt parts of the building.

According to PUNCH, the culprits were said to have attempted to free some inmates at the facility, but they were unsuccessful as police officers on duty repelled the attack.

Also confirming the incident, on Thursday, the spokesperson for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that no life was lost during the attack.

Ikenga said: “In Nneni, no life was lost. No policeman was whisked away, and no armed was taken away. Instead, the hoodlums threw IEDs into the police facility, which torched part of the building.

“Our operatives gallantly resisted the attackers, which made them flee. Operations are still ongoing, and further developments shall be communicated.”