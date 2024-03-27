Hope, Prayers Won’t Solve Nigeria’s Problems — Presidency

The Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Aliyu Audu, on Tuesday, posited that prayers won’t solve the plethora of challenges facing the country.

This is as he reiterated the current administration’s commitment to tackling the infrastructural deficit in the country.

Recall that on Monday, President Bola Tinubu approved the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund to facilitate effective infrastructure.

He however urged Nigerians to cooperate with the Federal Government as he spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“When we look at how we were some 10 years ago when it was rainy, how we failed to save even though we were warned by the managers of the economy locally and internationally.

“I think it is us hoping that miracles (and) prayers, going into church, mosque or fasting will fix our problem. No they don’t. You got to work to fix your problem.

“Nigeria works when Nigerians work, prayers don’t fix problems. It takes time, we need to get used to that. It is not magic,” he said.